Food Father’s Day Eats! See What John Legend, Alex Rodriguez and More Stars Ate to Celebrate By Samantha Leffler 6 hours ago Courtesy of John Legend/Instagram 12 4 / 12 John Legend The Voice judge’s Father’s Day breakfast included a stack of pancakes and some bacon. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News This Pleated Top Will Make Any Summer Outfit More Stylish This Stylish Sun Hat Helps Prevent Aging and Is Easy to Wear With a Ponytail These Crystal Clear Steve Madden Sandals Are Now 33% Off More News