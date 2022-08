Boyfriend Advice

Once the omelets were done, the pair whipped egg whites for their cheese soufflés. “I can judge a good cook by the way they cook eggs,” Lefebvre declared. “Tell me how to find a good boyfriend. What’s the good judge there?” Gomez asked.

Though Lefebvre advised his student to stay away from French people because they are “crazy” and “very passionate,” the “Feel Me” singer had a different idea. “I do like passion,” she said with a laugh.