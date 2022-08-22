The Most Candid Moments From Selena Gomez’s ‘Selena + Chef’

Cancel OK

Dealing With Fame

While cooking with restauranteurs and chefs Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo during the fifth episode of the show, Gomez was asked whether she reads reviews and other things that are written about her. “No, it does not help me in any way. I think the things that I do read that are helpful for me, are when it comes to my charity work,” she replied, noting that she’s uncomfortable with the focus on her personal life. “The part that frustrates me is, when people think of me … do they just think of me as, ‘Oh, that girl who was with that person’ and that’s it?”

“I would be devastated if people think that because I’ve worked so hard to not be that but to be, you know …” she explained before tearing up. “Sorry, I’m getting emotional.”

