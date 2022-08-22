The Most Candid Moments From Selena Gomez’s ‘Selena + Chef’

Girls Club

When Gomez cooked spicy miso ramen and matcha chocolate chip cookies with Clean Green Eats author Candice Kumai in the show’s third episode, the culinary pro mentioned that it was hard for her to work in a male-dominated industry. Gomez understood the struggle and shared how she’s doing her part to change some the dynamics in the music industry. “My last album, every single song had a female on it, whether it was a producer, or someone who engineered it,” she told Kumai. “I’m very much like you, I love my girls.”