Pop Star Phone Call

After making Koren BBQ breakfast tacos with chef Roy Choi in episode 4, Gomez was so proud of her tasty meal that she called her “best friend” Taylor Swift to show it off. “If you don’t send me the recipe we’re gonna have words,” the “Cardigan” songstress declared. “I want to be served that!” Swift also revealed that she was “very envious” of Gomez’s show and noted she was thankful that her pal was finally “obsessed with cooking.”