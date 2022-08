Rookie Mistakes

The star, who is open about her evolving culinary skills, totally owned a mistake she made after Lefebvre remarked that he was using an electric stove and she said hers was electric as well. “Oh, no, mine’s fire,” she said as she tried to hide from the camera in embarrassment. “Sorry!”

Over the course of the show, Gomez has also undercooked a soufflé and burned a batch of cookies.