A 4/20 Meal to Remember

In 2016, the couple celebrated the unofficial cannabis-based holiday with a drool-worthy feast. They ordered a grilled American cheese sandwich, matzo ball soup and chicken tenders from Canter’s Deli. “Everyday is 4/20 in our house, so pick a day, pick a meal and there you go!” Miller Rogen said when asked to name her go-to “holiday” meal.