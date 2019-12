Blueberry Avocado Smoothie

This mix includes three superfoods: antioxidant-rich blueberries, omega-3-packed chia seeds and immune- system-boosting avocado.

Ingredients

2 cups blueberries

1 cup pomegranate juice

1 cup ice cubes

1 tbsp chia seeds

1 banana

1/2 avocado, peeled and pitted

Directions

1. Place all ingredients in a blender pulse until smooth.

2. If smoothie is too thick, add more juice. If it is too thin, add more ice.

Serves 4