Chia Pudding

The fiber in these little seeds may help to lower cholesterol and slow digestion, preventing sugar spikes and promoting a sense of fullness. Top the basic pudding with your choice of fresh fruit or berries.

Ingredients

6 tbsp chia seeds

2 cups unsweetened almond, coconut or cashew milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tbsp honey or sweetener of choice (optional)

Directions

1. Mix together chia seeds, milk, vanilla and sweetener (if using) in a medium bowl. Once combined, let sit for 5 minutes. Stir again, making sure to break up any clumps of seeds.

2. Refrigerate for 1 to 2 hours or overnight until set. Divide into two bowls and top with fruit.

Serves 2