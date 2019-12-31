Recipes

4 Simple and Healthy Breakfast Recipes to Kickstart the New Year

By
Simple and Healthy Breakfast Recipes to Kickstart the New Year
Chia Pudding

The fiber in these little seeds may help to lower cholesterol and slow digestion, preventing sugar spikes and promoting a sense of fullness. Top the basic pudding with your choice of fresh fruit or berries.

Ingredients
6 tbsp chia seeds
2 cups unsweetened almond, coconut or cashew milk
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 tbsp honey or sweetener of choice (optional)

Directions
1. Mix together chia seeds, milk, vanilla and sweetener (if using) in a medium bowl. Once combined, let sit for 5 minutes. Stir again, making sure to break up any clumps of seeds.

2. Refrigerate for 1 to 2 hours or overnight until set. Divide into two bowls and top with fruit.

Serves 2

