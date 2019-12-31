Recipes

4 Simple and Healthy Breakfast Recipes to Kickstart the New Year


Ginger-Kale Detox Smoothie

Start your day with this cleansing mix! Surprisingly, the sweet ingredients mask the taste of the raw greens.

Ingredients
1 cup unsweetened almond milk (for other nondairy, unsweetened milk)
1 frozen sliced banana
1/2 cup frozen blueberries
1 tsp grated fresh ginger
2 cups chopped kale,loosely packed
1/8 tsp ground cinnamon 
Honey to taste

Directions
1. Combine ingredients in a powerful blender. Blend on high until smooth.

2. Taste. Add honey, if needed, for sweetness.

Serves 1

