Ginger-Kale Detox Smoothie

Start your day with this cleansing mix! Surprisingly, the sweet ingredients mask the taste of the raw greens.

Ingredients

1 cup unsweetened almond milk (for other nondairy, unsweetened milk)

1 frozen sliced banana

1/2 cup frozen blueberries

1 tsp grated fresh ginger

2 cups chopped kale,loosely packed

1/8 tsp ground cinnamon

Honey to taste

Directions

1. Combine ingredients in a powerful blender. Blend on high until smooth.

2. Taste. Add honey, if needed, for sweetness.

Serves 1