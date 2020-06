Icelandic Pineapple Mule

This recipe was created by bartender Trevor Schneider, an ambassador for Reyka Vodka, and is made with vodka, ginger syrup, lime juice and seltzer.

Makes 1 drink

INGREDIENTS:

• 2 oz Reyka vodka

• 0.75 oz ginger syrup

• 0.5 oz lime juice

• Soda water, to top

• A lime wedge, for garnish

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Shake and strain the vodka, ginger syrup and lime into iced Collins glass. Top with soda water and garnish with a lime wedge.