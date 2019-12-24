Holidays With Us Snooki Cooks Christmas Eve Dinner With Husband Jionni LaValle After Leaving ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ By Samantha Leffler December 24, 2019 Courtesy of Nicole Polizzi/Instagram 7 8 / 7 Joey Camasta Hard at Work The podcaster cooked some sausage in a pan to include in the stuffed mushrooms. Back to top More News Celebrity BFF Pics! Lifestyle Influencer Destiney Green of @momcrushmonday Shares Her Tips for Celebrating the Holiday Season with Friends Craziest Things Celebrities Do for Their Pets: Lisa Vanderpump, Mariah Carey and More More News