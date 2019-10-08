Food Starbucks Has a Secret Menu of ‘Friends’-Themed Drinks: Here’s How to Order Them By Samantha Leffler October 8, 2019 Shutterstock 7 8 / 7 The Monica As the culinary expert of the group, it’s no surprise that The Monica is a trendy Nitro Cold Brew. Back to top More News Buying ASAP! This Removable Hooded Faux Leather Jacket Keeps Selling Out at Nordstrom Over 3,000 Shoppers Say This Under-$15 Organic Oil Is an Anti-Aging Miracle Upgrade Your Closet with Celeb-Approved Denim That’s Perfect for Fall — and on Sale More News