Chrissy Teigen

In addition to the banana bread-romaine lettuce swap, the Cravings author also bartered for MREs — AKA meals ready-to-eat — on April 22. The individual servings of pre-packed food are typically used by members of the military and Teigen was desperate to get her hands on some after watching MRE taste test videos online. When a veteran offered some of his unused meals, Teigen agreed to pay him. However, she ultimately ended up donating $20,000 to a charity for military veterans when he declined to take her money.