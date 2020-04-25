Mindy Kaling

The Mindy Project alum baked chocolate chip cookies on March 29 after a key ingredient — flour — was loaned to her once again, this time by her friend and former costar, Ike Barinholtz. “What I know about baking in the time of coronavirus is that it’s very hard to get ingredients,” she quipped in an Instagram video at the time. While the Ocean’s 8 star said the sugar, nuts and chocolate chips were easy to locate, Kaling had a tough time tracking down the flour. “Flour is very hard [to find],” she explained. “This flour is in this bag hermetically sealed because my friend Ike Barinholtz gave it to me. I swapped it for half a lasagna that I left on his doorstep.”