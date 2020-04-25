Tiffani Thiessen

The Saved by the Bell alum lent a hand to her pal and former costar, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, when he found himself in need of some eggs on March 22. “Here’s the deal,” the Franklin & Bash alum said in his Instagram video at the time. “I ran out of eggs and I called a friend of mine who has chickens and I said, ‘Hey, can you help me out?’ So she left me a few.” That “friend” was Thiessen, who left the eggs outside of her California home for Gosselaar to pick up. In return, the actor gave her two bottles of his favorite beer to enjoy with her husband, Brady Smith.

