Food

Stars Design Spatulas for Charity: See Colorful Creations From Kris Jenner, Kristen Bell and More

By
Ina Garten spatula
 INset: Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock
10
1 / 10
Podcasts Promo
Mask - V2 - 7.30.20

Ina Garten

The Barefoot Contessa host designed a spatula with the phrase “It’s a party!” written in red script.

Back to top