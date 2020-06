Justin Bieber

During a May 2020 episode of their Facebook Watch series, The Biebers on Watch, the singer and his wife Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) whipped up some of his “favorite” gluten-free pasta dish together. Aside from noodles, the recipe calls for sausage, tomato sauce and heavy cream. The Grammy winner cut gluten out of his diet completely in October 2019 after he was diagnosed with a gluten allergy.