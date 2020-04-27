Gigi Hadid

The model celebrated her 25th birthday on April 23 with an everything bagel and cream cheese cake made by Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro. The lifelike confection was impressive enough to bring her to tears. “The icing on the perfect quarantine bday was finding out my surprise everything-bagel-cake was made by the one and only Cake Boss @buddyvalastro who I have watched for over a decade,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I CRIED REAL TEARS! BUDDY! This is a dream come true. I can’t believe you made this cake for me while the bakery is closed. It means more to me than you know, and when we hopefully meet some day you will truly know that there almost isn’t an episode I’ve missed.”