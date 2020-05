Kate Mara

The Fantastic Four star celebrated her daughter’s 1st birthday in May 2020 with a cute cake that referenced the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The pink confection, which was vegan and gluten-free, was decorated with the character Strawberry Shortcake, who was wearing a mask that matched her ensemble. “Baby’s first Birthday cake @justwhatikneaded.la 🎈🍓,” Mara captioned an Instagram photo of the adorable dessert.