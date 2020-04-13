Food

Stars Celebrating Birthdays in Quarantine Are Getting Creative With Their Cakes: See Treats For Mariah Carey, More

By
Lil Nas X Stars Birthday Cakes in Quarantine
 Courtesy Lil Nas X/Instagram
11
4 / 11

Lil Nas X

The “Panini” rapper turned 21 on April 9. His unique cake featured Elmo riding a unicorn.

Back to top