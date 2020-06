Lucy Hale

The Katy Keene actress celebrated her 30th birthday — which is on June 14 — a few days early with a Tiger King-themed cake. “Thank you @annebreiter & my sweet friends for my early birthday dinner, my Lucy Exotic cake, & you sharing your fav memories of us which mainly included young debauchery,” she wrote via Instagram on June 12. “I love you all so much it hurts.”