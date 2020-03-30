Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark

Schroeder initially dubbed the homemade treat she made for her soon-to-be husband a “quarantine cake,” but she was ultimately impressed with the finished product. When it was done, the “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host called the cake a “freakin homemade masterpiece.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.