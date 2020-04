Tom Colicchio

The Top Chef judge used his culinary expertise to create a cake for his son using whatever ingredients he had on hand on March 23. “Today was my sons 9th birthday, I had to improvise,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a few photos of the dessert. According to the Bravo star, the cake was made with Rice Krispies treats, mini black-and-white cookies and sour cream. “#Cookinginacrisis,” he mused.