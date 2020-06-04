Kourtney Kardashian

When Instagram users suspected the Poosh founder might be pregnant in May 2020 after she shared a series of bikini snapshots online, she set the record straight and declared she was “proud” of her figure. “We’re all shaped differently and that’s my body and I’m proud of it, so that’s how I respond to the negative comments,” Kardashian said in a Youtube video a week later. “It’s not always easy.”

The E! personality was also open about her quarantine diet. In a separate May 2020 YouTube video, she told her sister Khloé Kardashian that she’d eaten “four cakes in two weeks.”