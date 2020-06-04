Porsha Williams

Leakes’ RHOA costar shared an update on her physique in March 2020. “Man whose stomach is dis,” the Dish Nation host wrote over a photo of her midsection posted on her Instagram Stories at the time. “I can’t stop eating…y’all gone have to roll me out of here.”



