Gwyneth Paltrow

The Politician star journeyed to her local farmers market amid the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, where she stocked up on some fresh fruits and vegetables with her husband, Brad Falchuk. She wore a long black dress and sneakers for the outing, as well as a matching face mask and gloves. The California native explained her ensemble in the accompanying Instagram caption writing, “@bradfalchuk and I were grateful to learn our local farmers market was open this morning; we walked there (keeping lots of distance) and donned masks and gloves once we got nearer to the market, only taking them off when we were almost home and there were no other pedestrians in close proximity.”