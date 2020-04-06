Dwayne Johnson

The Skyscraper star crafted a cocktail made with his own Teremana tequila on April 1 and toasted to medical professionals working to keep people healthy and safe amid the coronavirus outbreak in an Instagram video. “Raising a grateful glass to the front line, first responder, health care workers #TheTeremanaPeoplesMargarita,” the Titan Games host wrote. “Thank you to all of you out there who’ve been loving your Teremana tequila at home and a huge thank you to our amazing liquor store partners across the country – big and small – who continue to take care of our #1 boss – the people – during this unique and tough time. My Teremana toast goes to our nurses, doctors, health care workers, shop owners and first responders.”