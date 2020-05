Katie Couric

The journalist whipped up a Negroni on April 24. As she explained via an Instagram video, the libation was created as “an homage to Stanley Tucci,” who made his own Negroni on social media on April 20. Couric’s version of the popular drink was made with Aviation Gin, which Ryan Reynolds owns. “@stanleytucci This is for you 😘😘 (and kind of for you, @vancityreynolds),” she captioned the clip.