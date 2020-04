Ryan Reynolds

The Deadpool star, who is part owner of Aviation Gin, is sticking to his own spirit while in quarantine. Aside from sipping on the occasional cocktail, the Canada native announced via a March 24 Instagram post that a portion of Aviation Gin’s sales will be donated to those in need. “Until May 1st, for every bottle of Aviation ordered online, we’ll donate 30% of proceeds as a tip to your bartenders – who REALLY miss you btw,” he quipped.