Stanley Tucci

The Devil Wears Prada star wowed the internet with his Negroni-making skills on April 20, when he shared an Instagram video of himself behind a bar. “We’re gonna make it a Negroni up,” the actor declared. “Mostly, people have Negronis on the rocks. But I think, actually, they’re quite nice up.” The final verdict? “That’s good,” Tucci said after taking a sip.