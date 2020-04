Alex Guarnaschelli

Through 150 decadent and smart recipes in her latest book, Cook with Me: 150 Recipes for the Home Cook, the Food Network icon explores how her relationships with her family have shaped her as a chef and home cook. “This book is who I am now — it is a road map to who I am as a cook, parent, and daughter,” the culinary pro explains inside the tome. “These recipes are the evolution of me.”

Release date: October 13