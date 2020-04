Christina Anstead

From home improvement to homemade! The California native is making her first foray into the world of cookbooks with The Wellness Remodel. The HGTV personality partnered with celebrity nutritionist Cara Clark on the book, which includes a recipe for peanut butter chocolate chip chia muffins, coconut shrimp tacos and more. In addition to an array of healthy dishes, the book also includes sections on exercise and mindfulness.

Release date: April 14