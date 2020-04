Danny Trejo

Trejo’s Tacos: Recipes & Stories From L.A. comes directly from the prolific actor who has more than 300 movie credits and is the co-owner of a burgeoning taqueria empire. The cookbook (the star’s first) is written with Hugh Garvey and serves as a tribute to his lifelong home of Los Angeles. It is a reflection of what the Machete star calls “LA-Mexican food,” and includes recipes for pepita pesto, fried chicken tacos and even nacho doughnuts.

Release date: April 21