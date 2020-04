Jessie James Decker

Though the country star’s first book, Just Jessie, included a handful of recipes, the follow-up, Just Feed Me, is a bonafide cookbook. Packed with “simply delicious meals from the heart,” this book boasts recipes for dishes such as watermelon salad and gumbo. The “Flip My Hair” singer also offers advice and inspiration for creating the warm, appealing scents and savory feel of her own kitchen.

Release date: October 6