Kristin Cavallari

The Hills alum is following up her first cookbook, True Roots, with True Comfort: More Than 100 Cozy Recipes Free of Gluten and Refined Sugar. Dubbed a “gluten free cookbook,” this work is filled with dishes that are healthy, natural and wholesome. As its title suggests, this book is all about comfort food classics with a nutritious spin, such as espresso overnight oats and oat crust chicken pot pie.

Release date: September 29