Mary Berry

The Great British Bake Off judge is no stranger to cookbooks and has released about five dozen thus far. Her latest work — Entertaining with Mary Berry: Favorite Hors D’oeuvres, Entrées, Desserts, Baked Goods, and More — is an updated edition of her popular entertaining cookbook complete with new photos and bonus recipes. Dishes in the book include spicy roasted squash and feta salad as well as chilled marbled raspberry cheesecake. Additionally, each recipe is written with two sets of ingredients for serving either six or 12 guests.

Release date: March 3