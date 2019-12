Jennie Garth

The Beverly Hills 90210 alum is partial to some tasty hors d’oeuvres once the holidays come around. “We do veggie bacon wrapped around little water chestnuts … it’s very good,” she told Us exclusively in December 2019. The actress also has a sweet tooth, and loves cookies, fudge and moose crunch, which she describes as “a concoction of popcorn, white chocolate, Fritos and everything bad for you.”