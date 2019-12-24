Kym Johnson Herjavec

The former Dancing With the Stars pro’s favorite holiday food hails from her native Australia. The dish, called lamingtons, is “like a chocolate coconut treat,” according to the star, who chatted with Us at the American Ballet Theatre’s Annual Holiday Benefit in December 2019. “My mom makes those and she makes a pavlova which is a lemon meringue, it’s another Australian dish,” she added. “In Australia when I would celebrate Christmas it’s the summer, so we’re used to having, like, shrimp on the barbie. We’d have seafood.”