Mariah Carey

The “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer spends three days in the kitchen cooking multiple Christmas feasts. Her preferred dishes include turkey and an unnamed recipe her father passed down to her before he passed away. The Grammy winner’s No. 1 secret ingredient? “Love, darling. Love,” she told GQ in December 2019. “You gotta cook with love. If you don’t cook with love, it’s not going to taste good.