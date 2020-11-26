Anthony Anderson

The Black-ish star’s go-to dessert is his grandmother’s sweet potato pie. “It’s been a staple in our family. Of course, over the years the recipe has been passed down and then you find things that you want to add to it and put your own spin on it. But at its core it’s still the recipe that we grew up eating. It’s a part of the family,” he exclusively told Us in November 2020. “One year we didn’t have sweet potato pie because every other family member thought the other family member was bringing the pie. So we made a vow that would never happen again. And then the next year everybody brought a sweet potato pie. So now we are on the family thread. Any holiday, ‘OK. Who is bringing the pie? OK, who is making the backup?’ That’s how we are now. That’s how serious we are about our sweet potato pie dessert.”