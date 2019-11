Bobby Flay

The celebrity chef told Us in November 2019 that he has “a few” Thanksgiving favorites. When it comes to potatoes, the Beat Bobby Flay star is fond of making mashed potatoes with “lots of milk and butter,” and salt and pepper. He then serves the side in a bowl, makes a well and adds a green chile queso sauce to the middle of the dish. As he put it: “Literally people bathe in it … people look for ‘em every year.”