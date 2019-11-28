Chrissy Teigen

“Screw turkey. Turkey sucks. Turkey is gross!” the Bring the Funny judge told InStyle in October 2017. “I do two whole roasted chickens because chicken is so much better and you can still get a great gravy out of it. I just really feel like people feel like they’re forced to eat turkey, and nobody really enjoys it. Surprise everyone. Serve them chicken, and they’ll be much happier.”

The Cravings author also loves a hearty carb-heavy dish. “My mom’s scalloped potatoes have been made in my home more than anything else. They’re creamy and loaded with both bacon and ham,” Teigen explained to Vogue in December 2016. “We make a huge pot and end up reheating them for the entire week. They get better and better!”