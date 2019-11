Gwyneth Paltrow

While some stars don’t love turkey, the Iron Man 3 actress is all about the big bird. “Turkey will always be the main event of Thanksgiving (at least in my house) and a whole turkey is the way to go if you’re feeding at least 12,” she told Huffington Post in May 2011. “But if your party is smaller, the stuffed turkey breast turns out to be a great halfway point.”