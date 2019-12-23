Chelsea Peretti

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum took to her Instagram in December 2019 to post a holiday food fall with limited comment. The actress shared a snapshot of a misshapen and uneven Dutch baby pancake alongside a celebration emoji and stuck out tongue emoji. She later commented on the snapshot and addressed Alinea chef Grant Achatz, sarcastically writing, “i feel humiliated that u have seen this photo hahahahahaaa SORRY CHEFFFF to disrespect yr craft in such a brazen manner. SICKENING!”