Chrissy Teigen

The Bring the Funny judge may have a pair of best-selling cookbooks under her belt, but even that doesn’t mean she’s immune to cooking disasters. Case in point: When cooking ahead of Thanksgiving in November 2018, the star burned an otherwise nicely decorated pie. She shared a photo of the overcooked dessert on Instagram and captioned it, “In case you are wondering why I didn’t put my finished pie on my Insta Story.”