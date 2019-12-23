Grace Gealey Byers

The Empire star was in charge of the cornbread for a meal at a friends house one holiday season and her side fell a bit short. Though the actress didn’t say exactly what went wrong with the dish, she revealed on an episode of MasterChef Celebrity Showdown that aired in December 2016 that her pals had her back. “What was so great about my friends is that they were all, like, ‘I’ll get a piece’ and they [pretended it was great].” Byers’ advice to her buddies: “Spit it out!”