John Legend

“I tried to do deep-fried turkey. The first time I did it, it was not good” the “All of Me” crooner told Access Hollywood in November 2019. “The flavor was good, but I couldn’t figure out the temperature for the deep-fryer because it wasn’t one of those automatic ones that we started using after that.” Since then, Legend said he’s only used an electric deep-fryer and his turkeys have come out “a lot better.”