Martha Stewart

The Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party star may have a reputation as a stellar host, but even she makes mistakes. When the lifestyle maven was cooking her first ever Thanksgiving meal for her family several decades ago, she purchased a 30-pound turkey from a local farm and put the bird in the oven at 3 a.m. the night before to ensure that it would be ready to eat on Turkey Day. Unfortunately, as Stewart relayed to The Daily Meal in November 2017, she made a rookie mistake and awoke hours later to a kitchen filled with smoke and a torched turkey. “I preheated the oven to 500 degrees, then forgot to turn it down to 325,” she recalled. “[T]he bird was hopelessly charred!”