Florence Pugh

The Little Women star began sharing cooking tutorials on her Instagram account prior to the coronavirus crisis and has continued to post helpful clips throughout the pandemic. So far, she has taught her followers how to make butternut squash soup, ratatouille and salad with sautéed mushrooms. On March 29 she even posted a LOL-worthy how-to detailing how to prepare “extra-fancy” browned bread, a.k.a. toast.